Biden continues push for judicial nominee, Evan Gershkovich marks one year in prison and more top headlines

NOT BACKING DOWN – Biden rolls out new endorsements for controversial judicial nominee as Dem support dwindles. Continue reading …

'COMPLETELY SURREAL' – Evan Gershkovich marks one year imprisoned in Russia, 'nightmare' for loved ones. Continue reading …

'CLIMATE CRUSADE' – Dark money law firm quietly intervenes in another major Big Oil case. Continue reading …

BALTIMORE BRIDGE – Funding bill to rebuild collapsed bridge could take shape in 'weeks,' top House Republican says. Continue reading …

BIDEN'S $25M BUST? – Megadonor says Biden's celeb-filled Radio City fundraiser is actually a 'bad sign'. Continue reading …





POLITICS

'UNAUTHORIZED' – Biden highway climate rule struck down by Texas judge. Continue reading …

TRULY INDEPENDENT – The late Joe Lieberman was a rarity in politics. Continue reading …

TAXPAYERS ON THE HOOK – US has spent more than $113 billion on Ukraine aid, but the actual cost is higher. Continue reading …

'AFRAID TO STEP UP' – NYC councilwoman blasted for asking why men aren't defending assaulted women in Big Apple. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'WELCOME TO CALIFORNIA' – West Coast elites enraged after squatters invade $5M home in LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez's luxury neighborhood. Continue reading …

'YOUR WORST ENEMY' – Sheriff has stern warning for squatters if they try their 'gimmicks' in his county. Continue reading …

'FIGHT LIKE HELL' – Woman who lost Planet Fitness membership over trans locker room controversy speaks out. Continue reading …

'GOLDEN TICKET JOB' – Young trucker believes the industry is an ideal alternative to getting an expensive college degree. Continue reading …

OPINION

CAROL ROTH – Democrats want to tax your home, your retirement, your everything. Continue reading …

MICKY HORSTMAN – Chicago mayor’s own neighbors send a big message on city’s future. Continue reading …







PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Guest Victor Davis Hanson tells guest host Will Cain California isn't addressing its 'existential problems.' See video …

JESSE WATTERS – There's nothing Barack Obama and Bill Clinton can do to save Biden. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tells guest host Judge Jeanine Pirro, President Biden is kept hidden because those are the best days of his presidency. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Everything in America is falling apart as Democrats focus on 'useless woke virtue signaling'. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'CLEAR INCENTIVE' – NYC debit card program risks drawing more migrants. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – What's Ronna McDaniel's NBC fate? How bummed out is FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried? Continue reading …

BORDER CZAR – Meet the American who led 2,000-mile journey to settle US-Mexico border dispute. Continue reading …

UNITED IN FOOTBALL – Spring league filled with familiar NFL and college faces. Continue reading …

GOT THEIR GOAT – Watch as this herd of animals escaped their enclosure to run through the streets of Arlington, Texas – turning authorities into ‘goat wranglers.’ See video …

WATCH

HAL LAMBERT – Biden wouldn't have raised $25M without celebrities, Obama, Clinton. See video …

RAY KELLY – This is a tragedy that we will unfortunately see again. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Joe Biden snubbing the family of a slain cop so he could tape a podcast before a fundraiser. Blood on his hands, he butchers the name of Laken Riley, checks his watch when the caskets come home from Afghanistan, waits a year to visit, East Palestine's toxic train wreck, falls asleep at a Maui fire funeral. There's nothing Barack and Bubba can do to save the man."

– JESSE WATTERS

