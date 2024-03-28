News Quiz: March 29, 2024

Ronna McDaniel's turmoil at NBC and the disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried star in this week's News Quiz.

Have you stayed on top of the biggest stories from the last seven days? Try to get a perfect score!

Check out our quiz below. App users: click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>N-B-C-Ya: Ex-RNC chair Ronna McDaniel lasted how long as an NBC News analyst before network leaders succumbed to pressure and cut her?</h3><ul><li>2 days</li><li>3 days</li><li>4 days</li><li>8 days</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Safety experts said that if your car is submerged in a body of water, what’s the first thing you should do?</h3><ul><li>Call 911</li><li>Open the window</li><li>Turn off the engine</li><li>Unbuckle your seatbelt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How did an appeals court rule on former President Donald Trump’s $454 million bond payment deadline in the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James?</h3><ul><li>It ordered the seizure of one of his properties</li><li>It slashed the bond amount to $175 million</li><li>It demanded that James recuse herself</li><li>It threw out the case</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Carol Burnett joked that which celeb would be the best 91st birthday present?</h3><ul><li>Brad Pitt</li><li>Leonardo DiCaprio</li><li>George Clooney</li><li>Bradley Cooper</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A judge handed down Sam Bankman-Fried's sentence in the disgraced FTX boss' massive fraud case. Which of these was NOT part of his sentence?</h3><ul><li>25 years behind bars</li><li>500 hours community service</li><li>$11 billion forfeiture</li><li>Medium-security prison recommended</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How did the Biden administration vote on Monday's Gaza cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Security Council?</h3><ul><li>For it</li><li>Against it</li><li>Abstained</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Web sleuths have helped bring back which true crime case into the spotlight in a big way?</h3><ul><li>Menendez brothers</li><li>Jeffrey Dahmer</li><li>Ted Bundy</li><li>Zodiac Killer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter is accused of stealing how much from the MLB star to bet on sports?</h3><ul><li>$1.5 million</li><li>$4.5 million</li><li>$20 million</li><li>$100 million</li></ul></section>

