Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: There's nothing Barack Obama and Bill Clinton can do to save Biden

Fox News Poll: Over half of voters say they are worse off compared to 2020

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Watters: There's nothing Obama and Clinton can do to save Biden Video

Watters: There's nothing Obama and Clinton can do to save Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on former President Trump polling over President Biden by five points in a new Fox News poll on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton coming out to "save" President Biden's re-election campaign on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BILL CLINTON, BARACK OBAMA, RAISE A $25 MILLION BULWARK FOR BIDEN AS DEMS FRET OVER TRUMP POLL ADVANTAGE

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden snubbing the family of a slain cop so he could tape a podcast before a fundraiser. Blood on his hands, he butchers the name of Laken Riley, checks his watch when the caskets come home from Afghanistan, waits a year to visit, East Palestine's toxic train wreck, falls asleep at a Maui fire funeral. There's nothing Barack and Bubba can do to save the man. 

A new Fox News poll shows Trump leading Biden by five. Biden's losing the youth vote, something a Democrat hasn't done in decades. Trump's up 18 with young Americans. A majority of us are not better off. And here's something you'll never hear in the media: Trump's more likable than Biden. We keep hearing about Trump's personality. You know, he says this, he tweets that. But people think Trump's a more likable man than Joe. And there's something else besides Trump that Biden has to worry about: RFK Jr., is making noise. He has the highest favorability rating out of everybody. About half the country actually likes the guy. His support is growing. In a three-way race nationally, RFK Jr. is polling near 15% of the vote. That qualifies him for the presidential debates. That could be the greatest television ever, besides "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Kennedy, Trump, Biden all on the same stagE. NO wonder Barack's taking the reins of the Biden campaign. No wonder Clinton's coming out of retirement. No wonder tickets are half a million. Without donors, lawyers and old faces, Biden doesn't even have a campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden hosts lavish fundraiser with Obama and Clinton Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.