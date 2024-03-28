JESSE WATTERS: There's nothing Barack Obama and Bill Clinton can do to save Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton coming out to "save" President Biden's re-election campaign on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BILL CLINTON, BARACK OBAMA, RAISE A $25 MILLION BULWARK FOR BIDEN AS DEMS FRET OVER TRUMP POLL ADVANTAGE

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden snubbing the family of a slain cop so he could tape a podcast before a fundraiser. Blood on his hands, he butchers the name of Laken Riley, checks his watch when the caskets come home from Afghanistan, waits a year to visit, East Palestine's toxic train wreck, falls asleep at a Maui fire funeral. There's nothing Barack and Bubba can do to save the man.

A new Fox News poll shows Trump leading Biden by five. Biden's losing the youth vote, something a Democrat hasn't done in decades. Trump's up 18 with young Americans. A majority of us are not better off. And here's something you'll never hear in the media: Trump's more likable than Biden. We keep hearing about Trump's personality. You know, he says this, he tweets that. But people think Trump's a more likable man than Joe. And there's something else besides Trump that Biden has to worry about: RFK Jr., is making noise. He has the highest favorability rating out of everybody. About half the country actually likes the guy. His support is growing. In a three-way race nationally, RFK Jr. is polling near 15% of the vote. That qualifies him for the presidential debates. That could be the greatest television ever, besides "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Kennedy, Trump, Biden all on the same stagE. NO wonder Barack's taking the reins of the Biden campaign. No wonder Clinton's coming out of retirement. No wonder tickets are half a million. Without donors, lawyers and old faces, Biden doesn't even have a campaign.