California elite enraged after squatters invade $5M home in LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez's luxury neighborhood

Wealthy Californians in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Beverly Hills are reportedly enraged after a $5 million home was invaded by squatters and became a source of rowdy parties.

Beverly Grove is home to the elite of the elite in California. A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James, entrepreneurs, hedge-fund investors, heiresses, and studio executives own homes in the quiet cul-de-sac. That was until squatters invaded in October and locals started complaining about them allegedly throwing "wild parties" with "cocaine and orgies."

The neighbors are getting fed up, including reportedly James, according to a report in New York Magazine's Curbed.

"One of the neighbors got in touch with LeBron James’s house manager. They were told James was very concerned," the report said.

A tech entrepreneur, Rick Rankin, who lived nearby said, "I wasn’t born yesterday. They’re jittery; their eyes are spinning. They were clearly on something."

The report referenced an unnamed "producer" who questioned, "Who the f--- are these people squatting in the most exclusive Zip Code in America?"

At one point, the producer confronted the squatters, one of whom brazenly greeted him saying, "Hi, I’m your new neighbor," when he brought police over to the residence.

"You’re not my new neighbor. Go f--- yourself," the producer responded.

The ordeal began when a real estate agent of a $5M home, John A. Woodward IV, was notified by one of the pool workers that a U-haul truck had pulled up. The agent immediately went to the property. He found that the locks had been changed and the FOR SALE sign was gone.

Police then informed Woodward that their hands were tied because it was a "civil matter" since squatters produced what they claimed was a rental agreement.

According to the report, the locals are fired up – complaining every single day among themselves about the squatters and haranguing the association to do something about it.

"The neighbors heard through the grapevine that someone from the [George Gascón] DA’s office, apparently having heard about the situation at 1316, had said, ‘Squatters have rights.’ This set the group chat aflame. ‘Welcome to California,’ one wrote. ‘Thanks Liberals,’" Curbed reported.

According to USA TODAY, the sprawling residence was previously owned by an orthopedic surgeon, Munir Uwaydah, who fled to Lebanon after he was accused in the murder of his 21-year-old model girlfriend Julianna Redding.

"These squatters have been here since October, charging rents for rooms and throwing massive parties all night long," the real estate agent previously said. "I just want to get this house sold to satisfy the court."