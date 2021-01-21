Biden's policies already heading in 'wrong direction,’ McConnell says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

McConnell condemns Biden's Day One executive actions

Just one day after President Biden spoke of unity in his inaugural address to the nation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Democrat president is heading in "the wrong direction."

Speaking from the Senate floor Thursday, the Kentucky Republican condemned several executive actions Biden took on his first day in office, including revoking a key permit for the Keystone Pipeline XL, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and removing a Trump-appointed general counsel to the National Labor Relations Board.

"On the Biden administration's very first day, it took several big steps in the wrong direction," McConnell said, adding that there is time for Biden to "remember that he does not owe his election to the far left."

Republicans have taken issue with the Paris Climate Agreement, an international accord joined by nearly 200 nations with the intent of lowering greenhouse gas emissions and reversing the human impact on climate change.

McConnell, along with other congressional GOP members, has similarly taken issue with Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline XL.

Environmentalist and Native American tribes have taken issue with the 1,200-mile pipeline since 2004, as it draws oil from tar sands and crosses tribal territory. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Lawmakers fume after National Guard reportedly banished to DC parking garage

Reports of shabby treatment of National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol were sparking bipartisan outrage among lawmakers and other officials Thursday -- with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calling for the return home of his state's Guard members.

Thousands of National Guard troops from several states had deployed to the U.S. Capitol to protect Wednesday's inauguration of President Biden against threats of violence following the Jan. 6 riot.

Photos of Guard members sleeping on the marble floors of the Capitol quickly went viral -- until they later received cots. Then on Thursday came another insult: According to reports, the Guard members were abruptly told to take their break time inside a parking garage instead of inside the Capitol.

The Guard members, who had been resting inside the Capitol between 12-hour shifts, were moved to a nearby parking garage where photos obtained by Politico and other outlets showed members crowded together on the garage floor -- some resting their heads against cement pillars.

Guard members were eventually able to return to the Capitol, with future breaks to be taken near Emancipation Hall in the Capitol complex, according to reports.

But by Thursday evening, Abbott was among those who had apparently already seen enough.

"I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state," the Republican governor wrote on Twitter, referring to Major Gen. Tracy Norris of the Texas National Guard. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Chris Cuomo criticizes CNN's own 'scoop' on Trump vaccine rollout

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took a rare swipe at his own network Thursday night over its now-debunked report about the Biden administration "starting from scratch" with a coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.

Earlier Thursday, CNN raised eyebrows with its purported "scoop" that quoted unnamed Biden officials alleging, "There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch," as well as that the new administration would have to start from "square one" since, according to CNN, "there simply was no plan."

During a White House press briefing later in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was tapped by President Biden during the transition to be a White House adviser, was asked directly by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker if the new administration was "starting from scratch."

"We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution," Fauci responded before elaborating on the Biden administration's own plan.

Fauci later appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," but even the CNN star was heavily skeptical of his network's reporting. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Sean Hannity discussed the impeachment push against former President Donald Trump on Fox News' "Hannity" Thursday night, urging President Biden to call off a Senate trial and back up his repeated calls for unity.

"At this point, a trial serves absolutely no purpose but to inflame the tensions of this country. It's the swamp theater and it's at its worst," Hannity said.

