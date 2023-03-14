Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BIDEN HIS TONGUE - POTUS accidentally shares detail on Jimmy Carter's health: 'Shouldn't have said that.' Continue reading …



‘CRITICAL IMPORTANCE’ - Ex-Navy pilot who has witnessed UFOs calls for investigation. Continue reading …



BEHIND THE CURTAIN - Here's who benefited from Silicon Valley Bank's executive and PAC donations before collapse. Continue reading …

‘NO CONTRADICTION’ - Pope Francis says Church's thousand-year practice of celibacy may be changed. Continue reading …

‘IN THE ROADWAY’ - Trucker records creepy ghost-like figure on highway while driving alone at night. Continue reading …

TIME FOR TERM LIMITS? - Senate health scares underscore age of American political leaders after McConnell fall. Continue reading …

‘RESPONSIBLE DEVELOPMENT’ - Joe Manchin flip-flops on support for domestic energy production. Continue reading …

‘POTENTIAL THEFT’ - US possibly scammed out of tens of millions by Wuhan Lab. Continue reading …

‘MODERN JOURNALISM’ - Axios reporter blasted for calling DeSantis DEI roundtable press release 'propaganda.' Continue reading …

‘SEE YOU IN CALIFORNIA’ - Biden avoids reporters' questions on bank collapses. Continue reading …

‘BEST TWEET EVER’ - Associated Press mocked for deleted tweet on Oscar winners. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - This could be beginning of massive Biden banking crisis. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Consequences of 2008 banking crisis still defines our world. Continue reading …



LAURA INGRAHAM - What Trump and DeSantis need to understand. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Whatever bankers want, bankers get. Continue reading …

‘CRUEL DECEPTION' - Parents pull 4-year-old from religious school for promoting 'gender identity' lessons. Continue reading …



NOT A ‘TEENAGE DREAM’ - Katy Perry, Pat Sajak, Mayim Bialik trashed by fans: TV hosts under fire in competition shows. Continue reading …

OPINION - Forget March Madness, NCAA is ruining college sports in a nightmarish way. Continue reading …

WATCH - FEEDING FRENZY: Watch as a man feeds a friendly and very hungry fox in a train station in London. See video …

WATCH: The Perfect Storm: How crime and inflation are crushing New Orleans. See video …



WATCH: Florida Democrat forgets the Pledge of Allegiance at first public meeting. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

"What we know is the Biden administration is backstopping these deposits. OK, but that's not the end of the story. In some ways, it's the beginning. Here's the part where you pause and ask yourself a question that too few seem to be considering right now. They're doing this. What are they going to get in return? Something for sure."

-TUCKER CARLSON

