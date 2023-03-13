Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

US possibly scammed out of tens of millions by Wuhan Lab: reports

Evidence points to double billing and potential theft of government funds for medical supplies, equipment, travel, and salaries.

Matteo Cina
By Matteo Cina | Fox News
close
Fauci tried to cover up the NIH's relationship with the Wuhan lab: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Video

Fauci tried to cover up the NIH's relationship with the Wuhan lab: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Fauci and Collins knew that this gain-of-function research was dangerous and the pandemic might have resulted from research that they supported.

The U.S. government may have made duplicate payments for projects at labs in Wuhan, China, through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), according to records reviewed by CBS News. 

"What I've found so far is evidence that points to double billing, potential theft of government funds. It is concerning, especially since it involves dangerous pathogens and risky research," said Diane Cutler, a former federal investigator with over two decades of experience combating white-collar crime and healthcare fraud. 

FBI DIRECTOR SAYS COVID PANDEMIC ‘MOST LIKELY’ ORIGINATED FROM CHINESE LAB

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 01, 2021, in Washington, DC. The first case of the omicron variant in the United States has been confirmed today in California.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 01, 2021, in Washington, DC. The first case of the omicron variant in the United States has been confirmed today in California. ( (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

Cutler found evidence of possible double payments as she investigated U.S. government grants that supported high risk research in China leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was hired by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, who took her records to USAID, which launched a new probe.

Cutler said she viewed over 50,000 documents, and that the U.S. government may have made duplicate payments for possible medical supplies, equipment, travel, and salaries. 
 

A researcher works in a lab in Wuhan in central China, Hubei province, Oct. 12, 2021. 

A researcher works in a lab in Wuhan in central China, Hubei province, Oct. 12, 2021.  ((Photo credit should read Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images)


"I think there's 1.1 million reasons that American taxpayers should care," Marshall said. "You'll have a plane crashes. We want to find out why the plane crashes. We go to any lengths to do that. And the hope is we don't have another plane crash for the same reason." 

FAUCI CLAIMS US GAVE $600,000 TO WUHAN LAB RESEARCH; DOCUMENTS SHOW IT WAS MORE

While intelligence agencies have not been able to reach a consensus on the origin of the pandemic, the FBI and Energy Department have found an accidental lab leak is plausible. The Wuhan Institute of Virology conducted viral research in the city where the SARS-CoV-2 virus first emerged. 

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Commissioner Robert Redfield speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020, in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.  

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Commissioner Robert Redfield speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020, in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.   ((Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images))


During a recent congressional hearing regarding the origins of COVID-19, the House voted unanimously on a bill ordering the declassification of intelligence about the origins. Robert Redfield, the former director of the CDC, testified that money from the NIH, the State Department, USAID and the Defense Department provided funding for high-risk virus research in Wuhan. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More from Politics