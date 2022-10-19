Best Buy robbery suspect accused of pepper-spraying employee trying to stop shoplifting arrested

The New York City Police Department arrested an accused Best Buy attempted robber who allegedly pepper-sprayed an employee trying to intervene in the shoplifting of a laptop.

Jordan Smith, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery, N.Y. Daily News reported.

He is accused of trying to steal a laptop from a Best Buy store on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Saturday.

Police released a still of surveillance video of the suspect, with his hand on his hip, wearing a green jacket and an orange beanie hand while standing next to what appears to be a store counter.

The incident happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. inside the Best Buy located at 1880 Broadway at the corner of W. 62nd Street within the confines of NYPD’s 20th Precinct, police said.

"The suspect pepper sprayed a store employee that confronted him for shoplifting a laptop," police tweeted on Sunday. "Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS. Reward UP to $3,500."

According to citywide crime stats released Oct. 7, overall index crime in New York City increased in September 2022 by 15.2% compared with September 2021. Five of the seven major index-crime categories saw increases, driven by a 22.7% increase in burglary, a 21.5% increase in grand larceny auto, and a 21.3% increase in grand larceny.

Robbery increased by 16.4% in September compared to the same month last year.

"We have seen too much revolving-door recidivism," NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a statement. "We have seen too many well-intentioned reforms exploited. Most importantly, we must shatter the perception among criminals that there are no consequences for violent crime and realign our system to center on those who matter most: crime victims. At the NYPD, we will never stop delivering on our public-safety promise, and we need every sector of our society to make the same pledge to see that promise fully realized."