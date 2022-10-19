Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Best Buy robbery suspect accused of pepper-spraying employee trying to stop shoplifting arrested

Best Buy robbery latest crime as New York City saw a 16.4% robbery spike in September

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York City Police Department arrested an accused Best Buy attempted robber who allegedly pepper-sprayed an employee trying to intervene in the shoplifting of a laptop. 

Jordan Smith, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery, N.Y. Daily News reported. 

He is accused of trying to steal a laptop from a Best Buy store on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Saturday. 

Police released a still of surveillance video of the suspect, with his hand on his hip, wearing a green jacket and an orange beanie hand while standing next to what appears to be a store counter. 

NYC BRAZEN, DAYLIGHT $17K ROBBERY CAUGHT ON CAMERA AS 66-YEAR-OLD VICTIM BEATEN, DRAGGED ACROSS PAVEMENT 

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 15, a man inside a Manhattan Best Buy store pepper sprayed a store employee who confronted him for shoplifting a laptop, NYPD said, sharing a photo of the wanted robbery suspect. 

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 15, a man inside a Manhattan Best Buy store pepper sprayed a store employee who confronted him for shoplifting a laptop, NYPD said, sharing a photo of the wanted robbery suspect.  (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The incident happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. inside the Best Buy located at 1880 Broadway at the corner of W. 62nd Street within the confines of NYPD’s 20th Precinct, police said. 

"The suspect pepper sprayed a store employee that confronted him for shoplifting a laptop," police tweeted on Sunday. "Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS. Reward UP to $3,500." 

This file image shows a Best Buy storefront. 

This file image shows a Best Buy storefront.  (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

According to citywide crime stats released Oct. 7, overall index crime in New York City increased in September 2022 by 15.2% compared with September 2021. Five of the seven major index-crime categories saw increases, driven by a 22.7% increase in burglary, a 21.5% increase in grand larceny auto, and a 21.3% increase in grand larceny. 

This file images shows a New York City Police Department car. 

This file images shows a New York City Police Department car.  (iStock)

Robbery increased by 16.4% in September compared to the same month last year. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have seen too much revolving-door recidivism," NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a statement. "We have seen too many well-intentioned reforms exploited. Most importantly, we must shatter the perception among criminals that there are no consequences for violent crime and realign our system to center on those who matter most: crime victims. At the NYPD, we will never stop delivering on our public-safety promise, and we need every sector of our society to make the same pledge to see that promise fully realized."

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 