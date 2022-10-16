Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

NYC brazen daylight $17K robbery caught on camera as 66-year-old victim beaten, dragged across pavement

NYPD seeking info on attacker, getaway driver in Queens robbery of 66-year-old man

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
NYC brazen robbery caught on camera as 66-year-old victim beaten, dragged down street for $17K cash Video

NYC brazen robbery caught on camera as 66-year-old victim beaten, dragged down street for $17K cash

NYPD's 104th Precinct is seeking information on an the unknown individual seen on video approaching a 66-year-old victim from behind, before pushing him to the floor and assaulting him while removing his property. 

Shocking footage shows the recent daylight robbery of a 66-year-old man beaten and dragged down a New York City street last week before thieves allegedly made off with a whopping $17,000 in cash. 

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Saturday released video of the incident that unfolded on Oct. 13 at approximately 1:20 p.m. within the confines of the 104th Precinct. 

In it, the 66-year-old victim is seen lying on the pavement, tightly clutching onto an item the suspect is pulling for. 

The suspect drags the man across the sidewalk, as the victim still hangs onto his cash. The suspect stomps on the victim and punches him while he’s down several times before freeing the loot and running off. 

NYPD ARREST TEEN MURDER SUSPECT IN DEADLY SUBWAY SHOOTING OF 15-YEAR-OLD BOY ON QUEENS-BOUND TRAIN 

The NYPD release video from an Oct. 13 incident where an unknown individual approached a 66-year-old victim from behind, pushed him to the floor and assaulted him while removing his property. 

The NYPD release video from an Oct. 13 incident where an unknown individual approached a 66-year-old victim from behind, pushed him to the floor and assaulted him while removing his property.  ( NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The NYPD said the suspect approached the 66-year-old victim while he was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village from behind, pushed him to the floor and assaulted him while removing his property. 

NYPD seeking information on the suspects who allegedly targeted a 66-year-old victim seen on video assaulted and knocked to the ground in Queens. 

NYPD seeking information on the suspects who allegedly targeted a 66-year-old victim seen on video assaulted and knocked to the ground in Queens.  (NYPD 104th Precinct)

The suspect then ran away on foot and hopping into a maroon Ford Fusion, which fled towards Eliot Avenue.

The NYPD released stills of the suspect sought in connection to the daylight robbery of a 66-year-old victim seen dragged across the pavement in Queens. 

The NYPD released stills of the suspect sought in connection to the daylight robbery of a 66-year-old victim seen dragged across the pavement in Queens.  (NYPD 104th Precinct)

A second individual operated a getaway vehicle, police said.

The suspects in the $17,000 robbery allegedly visited a convenience store.

The suspects in the $17,000 robbery allegedly visited a convenience store. (NYPD 104th Precinct)

NYPD later released two images of the suspects wanted in connection to the theft of the $17,000 cash. They were seen on surveillance photos from a drug store on Eliot Avenue, FOX 5 NY reported. 

One of the suspects in the Oct. 13 robbery seen on the phone. 

One of the suspects in the Oct. 13 robbery seen on the phone.  (NYPD 104th Precinct)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 