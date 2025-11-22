Teachers called 'true heroes' after repelling grizzly bear that attacked school group, injuring 11

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teachers fended off a grizzly bear that attacked a school group walking along a trail in British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, officials said.

"The group had stopped along a trail near the community when a grizzly bear emerged from the forest and attacked," Insp. Kevin Van Damme of British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service, said in an update on social media. "Teachers successfully repelled the bear using pepper spray and a bear banger."

Eleven people were injured in the attack, including students in the fourth and fifth grade, according to CBC News.

Two were in critical condition, two in serious condition and the other seven were treated at the scene, the British Columbia Health Services said.

The incident happened in Bella Coola, a town more than 400 miles north of Vancouver.

The victims were taken to Bella Coola Hospital and were being transferred to Vancouver for further care, Van Damme said.

Officials were still searching for the bear as of Friday, who they believe may have been previously injured.

"We recognize this incident is distressing for the community. We are in close contact with the Nuxalk Nation as our investigation continues. We thank them for their collaborative efforts to ensure community awareness and shared safety information," Van Damme said. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery."

Tamara Davidson, British Columbia’s Minister of Environment and Parks, called the teachers who fought off the bear "true heroes," adding that they were well-prepared, according to the Guardian.