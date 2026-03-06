National park death exposes repeated rule violations as tourists take dangerous risks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tourist perished late last week after entering a closed, hazardous area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park — in what some say is the latest example of park visitors ignoring warning signs and wandering into off-limits areas.

The death of a 33-year-old Hawaii resident adds to a growing list of injuries and fatalities at major tourist destinations — including at Yellowstone National Park.

The man went into a closed section of Kīlauea caldera at the park — triggering an overnight search and rescue operation in steep, hazardous terrain, officials said, as Fox News Digital reported. Rescue crews searched all night before locating him the following day. On Feb. 27, responders airlifted him and transported him to Hilo Benioff Medical Center — where he was pronounced dead.

Other travelers have been burned, gored or even jailed after breaking park safety rules.

"In recent years, visitation to U.S. national parks has increased substantially, and with more visitors comes a greater likelihood of incidents," Dylan Spencer, assistant professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Georgia Southern University, told Fox News Digital.

In September 2025, Spencer co-authored a research article entitled, "Recreation and disarray: Analysis of disorder in U.S. national parks."

He continued, "Many of these incidents reflect a broader issue of risk perception. … Some visitors treat national parks as recreational spaces similar to city parks or zoos, when in reality they are dynamic and sometimes hazardous natural environments."

The fatal incident in Hawaii was far from the first national park emergency in recent years.

In April 2025, a Seattle tourist was sentenced to a week in prison for violating rules at Yellowstone National Park and getting too close to Old Faithful, according to SFGate.

The park requires visitors in thermal areas of Yellowstone to stay on specific trails, the attorney's office said at the time.

There were two other arrests in Yellowstone last year for breaking the rules.

Park officials emphasized how important it is to remain on marked paths in Yellowstone's thermal areas.

Nearly two dozen people have died from burns in these areas since Yellowstone opened in 1872, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In June, an 18-year-old man slipped and fell 50 feet to his death at Olympic National Park in Washington, according to Fox13 Seattle.

The man was walking on rocks at the top of Sol Duc Falls at the time, according to the National Park Service.

The waterfall area there is rugged and slippery, and park visitors are regularly warned to stay on designated paths, away from unstable rock surfaces near the falls.

In 2024, an 83-year-old woman was severely injured after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said.

"A common issue is that some visitors underestimate how dangerous these environments can be," Spencer said.

Last spring, two tourists died after climbing over a rail at Bryce Canyon in Utah, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The incident underscored how slipping past safety barriers at scenic overlooks dramatically increases risk.

"Wildlife, steep terrain, geothermal features and remote landscapes all carry real risks," Spencer said.

"Some visitors seem insistent on ignoring the warnings — and some pay the price."

"When visitors ignore warning signs or approach dangerous areas for photos or closer views, the consequences can unfortunately be severe."

Bill Wade, executive director of the Association of National Park Rangers, agreed with that assessment.

"Park rangers know what the risks to visitors are in national parks and do everything reasonable they can to warn visitors of these risks and to keep them safe," Wade told Fox News Digital.

"Despite these warnings, some visitors seem insistent on ignoring the warnings — and some pay the price," he added.

Stepheny Price of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.