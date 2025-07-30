Woman saves husband's life with bear spray during grizzly attack in wilderness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A husband and wife's leisurely bike ride along a Canadian trail took a terrifying turn over the weekend when they spooked two grizzly bears, causing them to attack.

Local authorities said quick thinking by the woman likely saved both their lives as she used bear spray to drive the animals away.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, while the couple was riding e-bikes near the Kootenay River. According to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (COS), the bears attacked after being surprised.

The woman told authorities she heard her husband yell before seeing a bear charge toward her. As she reached for her bear spray, she noticed another grizzly attacking her husband. She deployed the spray again, successfully driving both bears away.

Officials said the man suffered serious injuries and was transported by emergency responders to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover.

"The couple was well-prepared," said COS Inspector Dave Webster in a Facebook post. "They had bear spray, kept it accessible, and knew how to use it. Their actions were commendable, and we urge anyone in bear country to take similar precautions."

Following the attack, officers interviewed the victims, inspected the scene and consulted a carnivore expert, who concluded that the bears were likely acting defensively.

In a statement released two days after the encounter, the COS confirmed that the bears' behavior appeared to be a defensive response and that the couple had likely caught the animals off guard in a dense section of the trail.

There were no indications that the bears had been tracking or hunting the pair, and no recent signs of bear aggression had been reported in the area.

Officers searched the area that day but found no sign of the bears. Authorities closed three main trails and set traps, though no animals were captured. A follow-up search the next day also resulted in no sightings.

Because the bears appeared to be acting in self-defense, wildlife officials decided not to pursue or relocate them.

Officials emphasized that bear spray is a proven, effective deterrent against bear attacks.

"Like a seat belt, it should be considered essential safety equipment when traveling in wildlife country," the organization shared in a resource guide on their website.

