Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Crime and Corruption
Published

Baltimore shootings leave 2 juveniles dead, 4 others wounded in span of 1 hour

Baltimore police say officers responded to 3 separate shootings in less than 60 minutes

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bloody Wednesday in Baltimore saw two juveniles killed and four others wounded in three separate shootings that unfolded in a 60-minute span, authorities said.

The shootings began around 5:25 p.m. when officers walking on foot heard gunshots near the 1700 block of Cole Street, Baltimore police said.

PHILADELPHIA TOP COP VOWS ‘JUSTICE’ FOLLOWING BROAD DAYLIGHT ATTACK THAT LEFT 12-YEAR-OLD WOUNDED

After arriving at the scene, officers located a 23-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of South Fulton Avenue. Officers also located an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Cole Street.

While both men were rushed to nearby hospitals, police said their conditions were not immediately known.

The first shooting happened near Cole Street and South Fulton Avenue, police said.

The first shooting happened near Cole Street and South Fulton Avenue, police said. (Google Earth)

Less than an hour later, police said officers responded to reports of another shooting in the 3500 block of Gelston Drive. 

Responding officers found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg and applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and rushed him to a hospital.

Two other unidentified male juveniles were found at the scene with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said both juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the same time as the second shooting, police said other officers responded to another shooting in 1400 block of Mullikin Court.

Officers found a 26-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was rushed to an area hospital but were not immediately able to provide an update on his condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

No arrests were immediately made in any of the shootings. Police said the investigations were ongoing. 

The incidents added to the increasing number of murders and shootings in the city. As of Thursday, Baltimore police data shows 47 citywide homicides and 85 shootings year-to-date.

Your Money