Baltimore high school students stabbed in school's second violent incident in 2 days

Two students were injured on Thursday during a stabbing that took place at a Baltimore high school.

The incident took place at Mergenthaler High School when an individual stabbed two other students during a fight, according to Fox 45.

Other students were not injured in the incident, and the injured students were taken to a local hospital.

The student accused of the stabbing was arrested, according to a spokesman for Baltimore City Public Schools.

Thursday's stabbing marks the second incident that has turned violent at the high school in the past week, according to the outlet.

One student was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday around lunchtime as he attempted to get something out of his car, according to school officials.

In that incident, the suspect fled and entered a Maryland Transit Administration bus before spotting police. The 15-year-old was arrested and in a subsequent investigation, he was found to have a gun.