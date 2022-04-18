Baltimore shootings kill at least 1, wound 12 others over bloody Easter weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bloody Easter holiday weekend in Baltimore saw at least one man killed and 12 others wounded in separate shootings across the city, authorities said.

There have been 197 shootings so far this year in the city as murders climbed to 97 year-to-date, according to public Baltimore police data. The city saw 338 reported homicides in all of 2021.

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER 19-YEAR-OLD FATALLY SHOT AT FAMILY'S EASTER GATHERING

Pastor Rod Hudson told FOX45 Baltimore that violence on Resurrection Sunday shows "dysfunction has become normal in Baltimore city."

"People are walking around saying, oh well, another one has died, we expect murder, we are living in a time of hopelessness," Hudson said. "We’re headed for disaster unless we all come together and cry out for change, mental health, jobs and we’ve got to have our police officers enforcing the laws."

A quadruple shooting that happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue left a 31-year-old man dead and three others wounded, Baltimore police said.

Earlier Saturday, police said officers found a 53-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in 100 block of West Hamburg Street.

On Easter Sunday, at least eight people were shot in seven separate incidents, according to authorities.

Two male victims, ages 19 and 24, walked into a hospital just after 11:30 a.m. with apparent gunshot wounds to their bodies, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a separate incident that happened just after 4 a.m., police said a 21-year-old male suffering apparent gunshot wounds admitted himself to another area hospital.

Responding to another reported shooting that took place around 3:43 a.m., officers found a 37-year-old male with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue.

Other victims wounded in shootings Sunday included a 36-year-old male, 21-year-old male, a 53-year-old male and a 45-year-old male, who also walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.