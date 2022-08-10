Baltimore boy, 9, allegedly shoots girl, 15, on her front porch; family claims it was no accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old Baltimore boy is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder over the weekend, and her family claims it was no accident.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Sunday identified the 9-year-old suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting that occurred at Strawder's family home on the 600 block on Linnard Street, saying the boy was "playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old in the head."

"The 9-year-old then dropped the gun and fled the location," BPD said in a Facebook post. "A search and seizure warrant was obtained. Officers gained possession of the gun and ran the serial number. Officers learned that the weapon is registered to an adult female who is a relative of the 9-year-old. That family member serves as an armed security guard."

Under Maryland state law, the boy cannot be charged in the incident because of his age. BPD's investigation into the shooting is active, and it is "working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office and potential charges related to this incident are pending."

"That kid prematurely had an issue for weeks, and he came with a gun to hurt a little boy, and he ended up finding the big sister doing the noble thing — being the big sister and telling him that he would not come outside, and he didn't, and the boy pointed the gun at her because of it," Raynard Parks, Strawder's cousin, told FOX 45 Baltimore.

The girl's aunt, Donyette McCray, alleged that the boy "pulled out" the handgun and shot her niece "in the back of the head." "That's not an accident to me," she told FOX 45.

The community held a vigil for Strawder this week.

"We should not be having a vigil for a …15-year-old girl that was killed by a 9-year-old," one speaker said during the vigil. "That should never happen."

So far this year, BPD has recorded 202 homicides as of July 23, compared to 191 at the same time last year — a 6% increase. The police department also recorded 415 nonfatal shootings as of July 23, compared to 380 at the same time in 2021 — a 9% increase.

In 2021, 107 juveniles under the age of 18 were arrested, including 97 for a firearm-related charge or felony, but only five were found guilty, according to data from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office obtained by FOX 45.