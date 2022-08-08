9-year-old Baltimore boy allegedly kills 15-year-old girl in shooting, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old girl on her family's front porch in Baltimore on Saturday.

Baltimore Police say the boy was playing with a loaded handgun and accidentally fired it, striking and killing one of the other children on the porch, according to witnesses. The bullet hit Nykayia Strawder, 15, in the head, and the boy immediately ran.

Police say the firearm was registered to one of the boy's female relatives who works as a security guard, according to CBS.

Maryland law does not allow for a 9-year-old to be charged with a crime, but police are reportedly discussing potential charges related to the shooting with the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

Strawder's great aunt, Donyette McCray, told CBS that the young boy had gotten into a fight with Strawder's brother at least two times prior to the incident, however. He then arrived at the home carrying a gun, according to McCray.

"He needs to be accountable for his actions," McCray said. "I don't have my baby. ... She will never, ever be back."

Police have not stated whether they believe the boy, who remains unnamed, shot Strawder intentionally.