Bakery truck driver struck by United jet thought he would be killed, father says

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The driver of a bakery truck that got clipped by a United Airlines plane while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike believed he would be decapitated moments before the collision, his father revealed in a Tuesday news conference.

Warren Boardly Jr. was driving a truck for Baltimore's H&S Bakery on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday when United Flight 169 dipped down and scraped his 18-wheeler with its landing gear.

"He said he seen a flash and it made him duck and put up his hands," his father, Warren Boardly Sr., said Tuesday.

Dashcam video recording in Boardly Jr.'s car shows the moments before and during the collision. The video shows him hitting his head on the top of his truck during the impact, which Boardly Sr. and Boardly's lawyer J. Wyndal Gordon say led to an acute head injury.

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"He described fear, total fear that he wouldn’t walk away from it, he thought that he would be decapitated. That’s what he thought," Boardly Sr. said Tuesday.

Boardly Jr. is still recovering at home from his injuries. "He's doing the best he can under the circumstances. He has a lot of pain, a lot of emotional distress that's just not gonna heal overnight," Gordon told the news conference.

"His mental and emotional status is... you know, it's coming. We have to get him looked at because that was a traumatic experience. I've never known anyone to walk away from something like that. So, you know, he feels the same way. He's struggling with that part of that," Boardly Sr. added.

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"Today could have been a day where we are mourning his loss," Boardly Sr. also said.

"Had he been going one mile per hour faster, or one mile per hour slower, it would have more than likely killed him," Boardly Sr. said, adding that watching the video "shook me to my core."

Gordon explained that while the Boardlys are open to potential litigation, right now they're focused on finding out what happened.

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"We expect that there's some negligence there because planes just don't drop out of the sky and they just don't ordinarily and routinely hit 18-wheelers traveling along the New Jersey Turnpike, Gordon said.

"We're not just going to file a lawsuit without having all the facts or having enough facts that we believe that we can reasonably prove our case. So, in terms of litigation, we're nowhere near there. We're in the fact finding process right now just to get enough information to if we needed to file a lawsuit," Gordon concluded.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting investigations into the incident.

"The agency has directed United Airlines to secure and provide both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to support the investigation. A preliminary report outlining the facts and circumstances of the event is expected within 30 days," the NTSB previously told FOX Business.

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"Upon its final approach into Newark International Airport, United flight 169 came into contact with a light pole," United also said in a statement to FOX Business. "The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured."

Fox News Digital contacted the NTSB, FAA, United and J. Wyndal Gordon for additional comment.