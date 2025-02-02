Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston

Video shows wing of United Airlines plane catching fire during takeoff at Houston airport

Passengers were evacuated off United Airlines Flight 1382 after officials reported 'an issue with the engine'

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Plane catches fire during takeoff at Houston airport Video

Plane catches fire during takeoff at Houston airport

Video shows the wing of a United Airlines plane catching fire during takeoff from Houston's Bush Airport. (Credit: Ashlyn Sharp)

A passenger on board a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York captured wild video of the wing of the plane catching on fire during takeoff Sunday morning. 

Passengers and crew on United Airlines Flight 1382 were evacuated off the plane at George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a "reported engine issue," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital.

United Airlines also confirmed the incident and issued a statement saying that just after 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 2, the crew of United Airlines Flight 1382 safely aborted its takeoff from the George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport in Texas due to a reported "engine issue."

A passenger on board the flight shared a video, obtained by FOX 26, of the chaos that happened inside the plane after seeing fire on the wing from a window.

AIRPLANE WING STRIKES TUG VEHICLE AT CHICAGO AIRPORT, LEAVING DRIVER HOSPITALIZED

Plane's wing catches fire during takeoff at IAH

A United flight from Houston to New York caught fire during takeoff on Sunday morning.  (FOX 26/Ashlyn Sharp)

"No, it's on fire," a passenger can be heard yelling.

"Oh my God, please, please get us out of here," another passenger can be heard saying. 

VP VANCE CALLS ON US 'TO DO A BETTER JOB' WITH AVIATION SAFETY AFTER 'INCREDIBLY HEARTBREAKING' DC PLANE CRASH

View of plane from backside

A United Airlines flight from IAH to LaGuardia had to abort takeoff on Sunday morning due to an "engine issue."  (FOX 26/Ashlyn Sharp)

The airline said passengers were deplaned on the runway via a combination of slides and stairs and were bused to the terminal. 

The Houston Fire Department also responded to the incident as part of safety protocols and assisted in deboarding passengers. They did not put out the fire and said it was already out when units arrived on the scene.

THIRD SOLDIER INSIDE BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER INVOLVED IN DC MIDAIR COLLISION IDENTIFIED

Officials said there were no injuries and all passengers were moved to another plane to continue to their destination.

Passengers deboarded from plane

Flight crew and passengers were evacuated off a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York during takeoff Sunday morning after an "engine issue" was reported. (FOX 26/Ashlyn Sharp)

The plane, an Airbus A318, was traveling to New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) with 104 passengers and five crew members, the airline confirmed.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident. 

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com