Texas flood survivors share harrowing stories, search continues for those still missing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared Sunday 'day of prayer' as search continues for missing campers, loved ones

Texas lieutenant gov sees ‘heroism everywhere’ as catastrophic flooding takes lives Video

Texas lieutenant gov sees ‘heroism everywhere’ as catastrophic flooding takes lives

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick details heroic survival stories out of Camp Mystic after catastrophic flooding hit Texas on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

As officials continue to confirm deaths and search for those missing after the Texas Hill Country floods on Friday, locals have started to share stories of incredible acts of bravery and heroism amid a weekend of anguish.

Julian Ryan and his fiancé Christina Wilson were at their home in Ingram, when water began rushing through the doors.

As the water was quickly rising, Ryan, 27, punched through a window to get Wilson, their children, and his mother out of the flooded house, according to Houston outlet KHOU-11.

TEXAS RIVER FLOOD LEAVES DOZENS DEAD AS EMERGENCY CREWS RACE TO FIND OTHERS MISSING; KIDS CAMP EVACUATED 

APTOPIX Extreme Weather Texas

People climb over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Wilson told the outlet the glass cut one of Ryan's arteries and his arm was badly injured. Calls to 911 went unanswered.

"By 6 (a.m.), he looked at me and the kids and my mother-in-law and said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going to make it. I love y’all,’" Wilson told KHOU-11.

Ryan is being remembered as a "true hero," who was dedicated to his family, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.

Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

TEXANS PLEDGE $500,000 TO COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY DEVASTATING FLOOD: 'WE ARE HEARTBROKEN'

Erin Burgess, who lives in Ingram, told FOX 29 San Antonio she wouldn't have survived if it weren't for her teenage son.

Burgess said that water poured into her home within minutes, forcing her family to seek refuge outside. They hung onto a tree for an hour before water fell low enough for her to hike to a neighbor's house, the outlet reported.

She credited her 19-year-old son, who is more than 6 feet tall, with saving her life.

"That's the only thing that saved me, was hanging on to him," Burgess said.

Extreme Weather Texas

Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PARENTS DESPERATELY SEEKING ANSWERS ON MISSING CAMPERS AFTER TEXAS FLOOD

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a proclamation declaring Sunday a "day of prayer," in response to the floods.

"Texans are known for their faith, strength, and resilience," Abbott wrote in a statement. "Even as floodwaters raged, neighbors rushed in to rescue, comfort, and bring hope. In times of loss, we turn to God for comfort, healing and strength. I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines."

Here are some of those still missing, as of Saturday night.

Greta Toranzo

Greta Toranzo

Greta Toranzo is still missing after a flood Friday in Texas. (Photo courtesy of Ellen Toranzo)

Greta Toranzo's mother, Ellen Toranzo, told Fox News Digital her daughter is still missing after being lost in the floods at Camp Mystic.

As of Saturday afternoon, Ellen said she had not received word of her daughter's whereabouts.

The photo her mother provided was taken at the camp just a few days before the flood.

Hadley Hanna

Hadley Hanna

Hadley Hanna is one of the campers who went missing during deadly floods in Kerr County, Texas. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Hanna)

Carrie Hanna told Fox News Digital that her daughter, Hadley, remains missing after the floods at Camp Mystic.

The photo Carrie provided to Fox News Digital was taken shortly before Hadley left for camp, on her last day of school.

Mike and Charlene Harber

Grandparents Mike and Charlene Harber (left) remain missing after their granddaughters, Brooke and Blaire Harber (middle), were found dead.

Grandparents Mike and Charlene Harber (left) remain missing after their granddaughters, Brooke and Blaire Harber (middle), were found dead. (Photo courtesy of the Harber family)

Grandparents Mike Harber, 76, and Charlene Harber, 74, are missing after the Texas floods, according to a report from affiliate FOX 4 Dallas. 

The couple's granddaughters, Brooke and Blaire Harber, were visiting them at the time and have been found dead.

Robert and Joni Brake

Robert and Joni Brake of Abilene, Texas were reported missing by family after the floods.

Robert and Joni Brake, of Abilene, Texas, were reported missing by family after the floods. (Photo courtesy of Ryen Brake)

Robert and Joni Brake, of Abilene, Texas, were reportedly staying at the HTR Campground in Kerry County and are missing following the floods, according to FOX 4.

Extreme Weather Texas

A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rob and Melissa Kamin

Rob and Melissa Kamin, from the Houston area, have also been reported missing after staying at the HTR Campground in Kerry County during the floods, FOX 4 reported.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.