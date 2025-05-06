Texas student, 10, vanishes after being 'swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters'

A desperate search is underway in Texas for a 10-year-old girl who was "swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters," officials said.

The student was last seen around 4:25 p.m. on Monday in Brenham, a city located halfway between Austin and Houston, according to the Brenham Fire Department.

The agency said "Search operations continued through the night, utilizing land-based crews, drones with thermal imaging technology, and canine units."

"We remain deeply committed to finding this child and bringing her home. We ask the community to continue praying for the child, her family, and all the first responders," it added.

The Brenham Independent School District said Tuesday that it is "deeply grateful for the continued efforts of local law enforcement, fire, EMS, specialized rescue teams, and the many community members who have offered their support" in the search for the missing student.

"Yesterday, during the severe weather that impacted our area, a student from Brenham Elementary was caught in floodwaters and is currently missing," the district continued.

"Our hearts are with the student’s family, and we ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," it also said.

The Brenham Fire Department said more than a dozen agencies are participating in the search.