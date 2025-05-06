Expand / Collapse search
Texas student, 10, vanishes after being 'swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters'

Brenham Fire Department says drones, canine units involved in search

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A desperate search is underway in Texas for a 10-year-old girl who was "swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters," officials said. 

The student was last seen around 4:25 p.m. on Monday in Brenham, a city located halfway between Austin and Houston, according to the Brenham Fire Department. 

The agency said "Search operations continued through the night, utilizing land-based crews, drones with thermal imaging technology, and canine units." 

"We remain deeply committed to finding this child and bringing her home. We ask the community to continue praying for the child, her family, and all the first responders," it added. 

Flooding in Brenham, Texas

A creek in Brenham, Texas, on Monday where rescue crews searched for a missing 10-year-old girl who authorities say was swept away by rising waters. (Melinda Gordon/City of Brenham via AP)

The Brenham Independent School District said Tuesday that it is "deeply grateful for the continued efforts of local law enforcement, fire, EMS, specialized rescue teams, and the many community members who have offered their support" in the search for the missing student. 

"Yesterday, during the severe weather that impacted our area, a student from Brenham Elementary was caught in floodwaters and is currently missing," the district continued. 

Brenham Elementary School in Texas

The missing 10-year-old student attends Brenham Elementary School, officials said. (Google Maps)

"Our hearts are with the student’s family, and we ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," it also said. 

The Brenham Fire Department said more than a dozen agencies are participating in the search. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.