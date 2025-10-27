Fort Worth police and Good Samaritans rescue baby trapped under vehicle on interstate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fort Worth, Texas, police officers are being hailed as heroes after body camera video showed them and several Good Samaritans lifting an overturned car to rescue an infant pinned beneath it after a crash on Interstate 30 last week.

Police responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after reports that a woman and her 1-year-old child had been ejected from a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found an overturned car as Good Samaritans searched the wreckage for survivors.

Body camera footage obtained by FOX 4 in Dallas shows officers and Good Samaritans searching for a baby girl before realizing she was pinned beneath the car.

"Hey! Over here," an officer could be heard shouting. "We need to move the car. I think the baby’s under here."

FOX 4 reported that witnesses helped Sgt. R. Nichols and Officer E. Bounds lift the vehicle to free the child.

Dramatic footage shows the infant unresponsive as officers performed CPR to revive her.

About three minutes later, the infant was awake and crying before paramedics arrived to take her to a nearby hospital. Police said the child and her mother are stable and expected to make full recoveries.

"We are beyond proud of the life-saving actions performed by Sgt. Nichols and Officer Bounds for their bravery and quick response to this terrible scene," Fort Worth PD said on social media. "We are also grateful to the Fort Worth citizens who saw someone in danger and, without hesitation, assisted our officers."

"Our prayers are with this little angel as a full recovery is expected. But unbelievable heroism shown by these officers," Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia added. "They made Fort Worth PD and the entire city of Fort Worth proud. Not quite sure a better example of ‘protect and serve’ exists."