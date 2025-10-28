Officers look back on how they revived baby trapped under car: 'The Lord's not done with her'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fort Worth police officers who rescued an infant trapped beneath an overturned vehicle told "America Reports" Tuesday that "the Lord's not done with her."

"There was talk there about being an infant and so the sense of urgency and priorities changed, and we just began searching wherever we could to try to locate the baby," Sgt. Ryan Nichols of the Fort Worth Police Department told Fox News.

Last Thursday, Nichols and Officer Edwin Bounds responded to a crash on Interstate 30 that left a 1-year-old girl and her mother ejected from their vehicle.

Sgt. Nichols said he spotted the child’s legs "sticking out of the sunroof," pinned beneath the overturned car.

"I thought she was dead right there," he recalled. "There was no movement, no signs of life. She was completely limp."

Bystanders rushed to help officers lift the vehicle and free the infant.

Body camera video obtained by FOX 4 Dallas shows Sgt. Nichols performing CPR on the unresponsive baby.

It was the first time he had ever administered infant CPR, he said.

"Yes, cry… please cry," officers are heard saying in the video as the infant regained consciousness.

The police sergeant told Fox News he felt "an overwhelming sense of relief."

"She started making noise and then she started actually crying," he said. "You recognize the cry and you just realize that the Lord's not done with her. He's working on the scene and she's going to fight through this."

Fort Worth PD Police Chief Eddie Garcia praised the officers’ heroic efforts in a post to X.

Officer Bounds and Sgt. Nichols expressed their deep gratitude for the Good Samaritans who aided in the rescue, saying they "couldn’t have done it without them."

"The bystanders were as extremely important as anybody on that scene. They were as much heroes as anybody," Nichols stressed.