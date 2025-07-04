Texas river flood leaves at least 13 dead and 20 children missing; camp evacuated by helicopter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Guard was deployed in Texas on Friday after a devastating river flood killed more than a dozen people and swept away dozens of children at a local Christian camp.

Heavy rain on Friday morning caused the Guadalupe River to rise nearly 30 feet in 45 minutes.

Officials confirmed at least 13 people are dead, including adults and children.

At least 20 children attending Camp Mystic remain missing, according to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The camp, which had more than 750 attendees, is being evacuated via helicopter.

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY CLOSES CAPITOL GROUNDS FOLLOWING 'CREDIBLE THREAT' TO LAWMAKERS

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. issued a disaster declaration amid emergency evacuations.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in an X statement the state is surging all available resources to respond to the flood.

"That includes water rescue teams, sheltering centers, the National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety," Abbott wrote. "The immediate priority is saving lives."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, posted on X asking for prayers.

"Please pray right now for everyone in the Hill Country, especially Camp Mystic," Cruz wrote on X. "Today, I’ve spoken with Gov Abbott, Lt. Gov Patrick, the head of TDEM & President Trump. Multiple helicopters are performing search & rescue. President [Donald] Trump committed ANYTHING Texas needs."

Patrick urged parents of campers to avoid driving to the area, due to impassible roads.

"I know if it was one of my children, I would be tempted to want to drive there from Houston as well," Patrick said. "Once we're able to get some of those roads clear, when the rain stops, then we have 10 busses ready to go in and pick up the kids, and we'll find a point … where you can be reunited with your child and hug them. Hug them hard, because you know they're frightened."

FLOODS KILL AT LEAST 111 AS NORTHERN NIGERIA BATTLES CLIMATE CHANGE, DRY SPELLS AND HEAVY RAINFALL

The Kerrville Public Utility Board outage map showed nearly 3,000 people were without power, as of 3 p.m. eastern time.

Local funeral homes told Fox News Digital they are completely overwhelmed.

TEXAS DRIVER CATCHES DRAMATIC PARTIAL OVERPASS COLLAPSE ON VIDEO

A local Walmart is being used as a temporary reunification center and shelters have been activated, according to the City of Kerrville Police Department.

The Red Cross is assisting, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kerr County spokesperson and county Judge Rob Kelley and the Kerr County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.