Autistic teen beat by group at NYC subway station caught on camera

A group of teenagers was caught on video brutally attacking a 15-year-old autistic boy on a subway platform in New York City.

The incident was reported Friday around 5:30 p.m. inside the West 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue subway station in Washington Heights, according to FOX 5.

Investigators say the boy was approached by three individuals before being pulled from a northbound A train onto the platform and called anti-Black slurs, making the attack a possible hate crime.

The unsettling viral video shows the group taking turns repeatedly punching and kicking the teen while at least one onlooker recorded what was happening on their cellphone. No one is seen in the video intervening to help the teen who was being ganged up on.

The victim has not been identified and reportedly left with a cut to his lip and bruises on his body. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force was notified of the incident. So far, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Community members gathered outside the subway station where the attack happened to rally against bullying and racism Tuesday afternoon, and said the victim is part of a group known as the "Transit Kids" – kids with developmental disabilities who love to ride the trains.

It is unclear what led to the attack, but anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).