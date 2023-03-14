NYC teen shot near Manhattan high school in broad daylight, suspect apprehended was out on bail: NYPD

A New York City teen was shot two blocks from a high school on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Tuesday morning, and police say they apprehended the suspected gunman attempting to escape in a yellow taxi.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 10 a.m. at West 68th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police said.

A group of four to five males had gotten into a physical dispute when a 19-year-old male drew a firearm and shot the 17-year-old male in his abdomen multiple times, NYPD officials told reporters during a press conference.

The wounded teen then ran two blocks to his high school, where 911 was called. Police said the shooting did not occur within the high school.

Medical personnel rushed the teen to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition, according to police. The teen was out of surgery Tuesday afternoon and detectives were planning to speak with him.

Police said the suspected shooter was apprehended in a yellow taxi cab about a block away from the shooting.

The suspect, age 19, has three prior arrests, including two for narcotic sales in 2023 and an indictment for armed robbery with a firearm in 2021. Police said he was out on bail for the latter incident.

The shooting reportedly happened near Martin Luther King High School, one of a few high schools located within the same block.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to visit the area later Tuesday, WPIX-TV reported.