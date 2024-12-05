Authorities stress 'no known threat to public safety' following unusual drones near Trump Bedminster club

Authorities investigating the unusual drone activity observed several times in northern New Jersey in recent days, including the vicinity of President-elect Trump's Bedminster golf club, continue to stress that there is no threat to public safety.

Multiple videos show drones flying in Somerset and Morris counties over the past few weeks, including Dec. 1 and Dec. 3. In a video from Nov. 25, a Morris County resident named Mike Walsh spotted drones flying over Black River Middle School in Chester.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Tuesday it issued two flight restrictions, including airspace above Trump Bedminster.

NEW JERSEY OFFICIALS DRAFT VIP SECURITY PLAN AT BEDMINISTER AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

On Nov. 18, the FAA first received reports of drone activity within Morris County, the border of which lies about two miles north of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Somerset County.

On Wednesday, Morris and Somerset County law enforcement released a joint statement acknowledging the sightings.

"There continues to be no known threat to public safety," the statement reads.

"County and local law enforcement agencies are aware of the recurring reports of drone activity around Morris and Somerset counties, and acknowledge the public’s concern about these repeated sightings."

"The subject County Prosecutor’s, Sheriff’s and Emergency Management Offices, our respective municipal police departments, working in close cooperation with the FBI-Newark, New Jersey State Police and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness partners, seek to reassure the public that we will continue to monitor and investigate the drone activity."

They say the FBI-Newark and the New Jersey state police are asking for the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones.

Officials in Warren County issued a similar joint statement and they are also seeking the public's assistance in documenting drone sightings within Warren County, especially those that involve critical infrastructure.

"The Warren County Prosecutor's Office and Local Law Enforcement agencies are aware of the recent sightings of drone activity within Warren County. We would like to acknowledge the public's concerns and advise that there is no known threat to public safety at this time," acting Warren County Prosecutor Jessica Cardone said in the statement with acting Chief of Detectives Brenton Warne, the Warren County Police Chiefs Association and the Warren County Office of Emergency Management.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP ORG BLASTS REPORTS NJ MAY PULL LIQUOR LICENSES

The FAA, upon request from "federal security partners," issued two temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) amid several reports of drone sightings in Central Jersey.

One restriction covers an area near Solberg-Hunterdon County Airport that consists of airspace above Trump Bedminster. Flights are also banned over Picatinny Arsenal, a major U.S. Army hub in Dover, New Jersey, geared toward research and development via its armaments center.

The ban remains in place over Trump Bedminster for the rest of this week and over Picatinny Arsenal until Dec. 26.

"Safely integrating drones into the National Airspace System is a key priority for the FAA," the agency said in a statement Tuesday. The agency says they have issued no updates since then.

"We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate," the agency said, adding drone pilots who endanger aircraft or people can have their certification revoked and/or face $75,000 in fines.

Local media reported law enforcement has also been probing continued drone activity in the area.

Sightings have also occurred a few miles north of Bedminster in Mendham and Parsippany, where I-80 meets I-287.

A Parsippany woman told the Morristown Record she saw as many as five drones overhead Sunday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The drone sightings in New Jersey come as unidentified drones have been seen over British-American joint bases in the United Kingdom.

"Swarms of small drones" have been seen over Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, RAF Fairford and RAF Feltwell in England. Some of those bases house F-15 and F-35 fighter jets.

The British military sent dozens of personnel to protect the bases, and a Pentagon spokesman said Nov. 26 none of the incursions affected the base’s buildings, personnel or assets.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, Liz Friden, Charles Creitz, Andrea Margolis and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.