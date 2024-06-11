Trump Org blasts reports NJ might pull liquor licenses after conviction: He 'is not the holder'

The Trump Organization fired back Tuesday at reports that the State of New Jersey is considering pulling three liquor licenses held by former President Trump, following his felony convictions in NY v. Trump.

Multiple reports surfaced Tuesday that New Jersey was considering invalidating liquor licenses tied to golf club properties in Colt's Neck, Lamington and Pine Hill, N.J. Lamington Farm Club LLC does business as the better-known Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General said there are three active licenses in the Garden State tied to Trump entities, and that state law lays out that "no license of any class shall be issued to any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude."

A spokesperson for the New York City-based Trump Organization told Fox News Digital the former president is not the holder of any New Jersey liquor license, and suggested therefore there is nothing for Trenton to act on.

"[A]nd he is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey — or anywhere in the United States for that matter," the spokesperson said.

"Any review of our liquor licenses will confirm this."

The spokesperson added that the swirling reports of statutory retribution against Trump following his conviction don't hurt the former president as much as other innocent Americans.

"These are some of the most iconic properties in the world, and reports like this do nothing but harm the thousands of hard-working Americans who derive their livelihoods from these spectacular assets," the spokesperson said.

In its statement Tuesday, the New Jersey Attorney General's office said there are three active licenses assigned to the three properties, and that it is further examining the entire situation.

"[The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control] is reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the office said.

However, the NJAG did not respond to a follow-up request for comment after the Trump Organization rejected the premise of the original news.

In 2019, current SEC prosecutor Gurbir Grewal — then the Garden State's top lawman — attempted to pull licenses from a Trump Organization property in Monmouth County following an automobile accident involving an intoxicated guest.