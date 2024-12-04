Authorities continue investigating unusual drone activity around Trump's golf club in New Jersey: video

Authorities are still investigating mysterious drone activity observed several times in northern New Jersey in recent days, including the vicinity of President-elect Trump's Bedminster golf club.

Multiple videos show drones flying in Somerset and Morris counties over the past few weeks, including Dec. 1 and Dec. 3. In a video from Nov. 25, a Morris County resident named Mike Walsh spotted drones flying over Black River Middle School in Chester.

"I can see three drones right in this view," Walsh says in the video. "I see them coming right this way."

The Morris County border is two miles north of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is located in Somerset County. Drone sightings were also spotted in Bernardsville, Mendham and Parsippany, among other Garden State towns.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that an unusual drone was spotted in northern and central New Jersey skies Nov. 18.

In response, the FAA issued two temporary flight restrictions. One of the flight restrictions involves the airspace above the Trump property and is in place until the end of this week.

"At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published two temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster," the agency said.

The flight restriction affecting Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. Army research center, will last until Dec. 26.

"Safely integrating drones into the National Airspace System is a key priority for the FAA," the FAA told Fox News Digital. "We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate."

The Morris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital Wednesday it was investigating the incident in tandem with other agencies. Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI Newark field office, the New Jersey State Police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for additional information.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.