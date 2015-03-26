Authorities find body of missing 2-year-old in Texas pond

Texas authorities found the body of a missing 2-year-old boy floating in a pond Saturday morning, myFOXhouston reports.

Devin Davis disappeared from the home he was staying at with his family in Liberty County Tuesday afternoon. His mother, April Davis, claimed she had woken up after a nap and was unable to find her son.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the toddler's body was spotted by a drone aircraft floating in a pond.

Devin and his family had recently relocated to Texas from Virginia, and were staying at the home of a friend.

On Wednesday, April Davis made a public plea for her son's safe return.

"I need my son, I need to know, I need some answers and someone has to know something, somewhere out there!," she begged. "If you're scared, I understand. There's a lot of stuff going on. Do the right thing!"

