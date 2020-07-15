Atlantic hurricane season: Where do tropical storms form in July?

Midway through the summer, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues to be one of the most active on record.

So far, the month of July has had two named tropical storms.

On July 5, Tropical Storm Edouard become the earliest fifth-named storm on record. Tropical Storm Fay became the earliest sixth-named storm when it formed off the East Coast on July 9.

While July has slightly higher historical tropical storm activity than June or May, generally water temperatures are still a bit on the cool side.

The majority of big storms happen from August to October.

The worst of the season still likely lies ahead, with September historically being the most active month.

Where could tropical activity develop in July?

Storms that form in late July and into early August usually do so in a few areas.

Water in the Gulf of Mexico warms faster than the Atlantic, making it a breeding ground for tropical activity.

Shallow water just north of the Bahamas and an area just east of the Lesser Antilles are other early-season hot spots for tropical development.

The important takeaway from all this is that we are early in a projected busy season.

While six named storms have developed so far, forecasts call for 13 to 19 named storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

As the season progresses and water temperatures rise, future storms will strengthen, becoming hurricanes and major hurricanes.

This forecast is well above the average of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

