US
Published

Atlanta woman accidentally shoots herself during struggle with brother: police

The Buckhead shooting happened after the Atlanta woman got into a struggle with her brother

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Atlanta police issue warning about criminal trend of "sliders" and how to protect yourself Video

Atlanta police issue warning about criminal trend of "sliders" and how to protect yourself

These types of crimes typically take place at gas stations, and thieves look for purses and valuables but sometimes will take the car if the keys are still inside. Credit: Atlanta Police Department Facebook

A Georgia woman unknowingly shot herself twice during an altercation with her brother, Atlanta police say.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road in Atlanta's Buckhead residential district at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The Atlanta Police Department said the woman's brother attempted to disarm her after she brandished a gun. During the struggle, she accidentally shot herself twice. 

"The firearm discharge during the struggle which resulted in the female self-sustaining two gunshot wounds," Atlanta police said in a statement.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road in the Buckhead residential district at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. (Google Maps)

Police reported that she was alert and conscious when she was transported to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Atlanta Police Department is actively investigating the incident. 

Fox News Digital reached out to authorities for more information, but there are no additional details at this time.

An Atlanta police vehicle sits parked outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28, 2019.

An Atlanta police vehicle sits parked outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28, 2019. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

