Atlanta woman accidentally shoots herself during struggle with brother: police

A Georgia woman unknowingly shot herself twice during an altercation with her brother, Atlanta police say.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road in Atlanta's Buckhead residential district at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The Atlanta Police Department said the woman's brother attempted to disarm her after she brandished a gun. During the struggle, she accidentally shot herself twice.

"The firearm discharge during the struggle which resulted in the female self-sustaining two gunshot wounds," Atlanta police said in a statement.

Police reported that she was alert and conscious when she was transported to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Atlanta Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to authorities for more information, but there are no additional details at this time.