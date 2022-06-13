Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Atlanta shooting between family members leaves one dead

Shooting at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta leaves on dead, another critically injured

Associated Press
One person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, police said.

The family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said.

"What we do know is the incident started in DeKalb County, and some family members from that incident showed up outside Grady emergency room," Hampton told reporters at the scene, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "There was a dispute and that then escalated to gunfire."

GEORGIA MAN SUSPECTED OF MURDERING ATLANTA RAPPER ‘TROUBLE’ TURNS HIMSELF INTO POLICE

1 killed in Atlanta hospital shooting. 

The scene was quickly contained and there was never a threat of an active shooter, Hampton said. Photos showed police tape blocking a street outside the hospital, and WAGA-TV reported there were multiple evidence markers on the ground, and a car with blood on the side was towed away.

GEORGIA TEEN ALLEGEDLY THREATENS TO KILL SHERIFF OVER RAPPER YOUNG THUGS ARREST

Police said they believe they are looking for three shooters, but they didn't immediately announce any charges or identify any suspects.

Hampton said investigators believe everyone involved belonged to the same family.