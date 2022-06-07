Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

Georgia man suspected of murdering Atlanta rapper 'Trouble' turns himself in to police

The murder suspect's 'mother was a huge resource in helping' police apprehend him, according to the Rockdale County sheriff

By Paul Best | Fox News
A 33-year-old Georgia man wanted by law enforcement in the shooting death of Atlanta rapper "Trouble" turned himself into police in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

Jamichael Jones surrendered to police after deputies reportedly contacted his mother. He was denied bail and is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery. 

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia, about 20 miles east of Atlanta

  • Trouble murder suspect
    Image 1 of 2

    Jamichael Jones, 33, was denied bail after allegedly murdering the Atlanta rapper Trouble.  (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

  • Jamichael Jones perp walk
    Image 2 of 2

    Jones turned himself into police early on Tuesday morning.  (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Jones had arrived at the apartment to find Orr in his ex-girlfriend's bed, according to a warrant. He started punching his ex-girlfriend in the face then got into an altercation with Orr before fatally shooting him in the chest and fleeing, the warrant says. 

ATLANTA RAPPER TROUBLE, 34, KILLED IN SHOOTING

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said that Jones called his mother while deputies were visiting her house looking for him. 

"The mother turned the son onto one of my sergeants, who began to talk to him and convince Mr. Jones to turn himself in," Levette said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. "His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him." 

Rapper Trouble attends "My Struggle" Atlanta movie premiere at Riverside EpiCenter on September 22, 2021 in Austell, Georgia.

Rapper Trouble attends "My Struggle" Atlanta movie premiere at Riverside EpiCenter on September 22, 2021 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin)

Orr debuted in 2011 and collaborated with Drake, The Weeknd, and other artists

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," his label, Dej Jam, said on Sunday. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 