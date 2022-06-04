Georgia teen allegedly threatens to kill sheriff over rapper Young Thug's arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia teen was charged with 23 counts of making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to kill the Fulton County Sheriff for rapper Young Thug's arrest as well as several arrests of members of the YSL organization.

Quartavius Mender, 18, was arrested on May 26 after allegedly making death threats on the Instagram posts of Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, according to FOX 5.

The threats were made after Atlanta rapper Young Thug, Gunna, as well as 26 associates were arrested and charged with racketeering.

Officials said that Mender wrote that he was going to kill Labat, his wife, and Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin if one of the defendants wasn't released from custody.

"We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously," Sheriff Labat said. "Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County."

The charges filed against Mender are felonies.

Young Thug is accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act as well as participation in a criminal street gang.

He was denied bond, as Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville said that he has concerns of the rapper being a danger to the community.

The rapper, who's real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is alleged by prosecutors to belong to a violent street gang called Young Slime Life.

Prosecutors say that the gang has committed crimes including murders, shootings, and carjackings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.