Atlanta shooting: 8-year-old shot and killed at apartment complex, police say

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night, according to police.

The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment after officers were called around 10:15 p.m., but he died as a result of his wound.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident. It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police told Fox 5 Atlanta that it may have been an accident.

"It's still very early in this investigation," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told the local news outlet. "It's a very unfortunate incident in which we know a minor child did expire as a result of the injuries."

There have been 647 shootings throughout Atlanta this year, an 18% increase over the same time frame in 2020.