Atlanta high school stabbings leave 2 students wounded; multiple suspects arrested

Two Atlanta high school students were wounded in a stabbing spree Wednesday morning and three suspects were arrested.

The stabbings happened around 9 a.m. at Benjamin Banneker High School, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

Fulton County Schools told Fox News two students involved in an altercation on campus suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Atlanta’s FOX 5 identified one of the victims as Dadrian Jordan, who was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital’s ICU.

"Dadrian is a survivor, he is a fighter. He’s going to be just fine," his mother, Ashley Jordan, told the station. "He is OK. He does have some injuries that are a little more serious than we expected."

Students who spoke with WSB-TV said there was a big commotion and students rushed for the door.

"I saw a lot of blood," Malek Ware told the station. "There was like, trails of blood on the walls, on the floors. My class was praying for the person who got stabbed."

Fulton County Schools Police were on site and the school was put on lockdown while school administrators and officers investigated, the district said. Three students were taken into custody.

The district declined to provide more details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Banneker High School Principal Jason Stamper and district officials sent out emails to parents. Stamper said he was frustrated but resolved.

"This event does not define Banneker High School," he wrote in an email obtained by Fox News. Stamper said such incidents were rare and usually originated outside the school.

"Some students made a poor choice today and because of it, our students and our school community have been harmed," he said.

Fulton County Schools Police could not be reached for comment.

FCS Superintendent, Dr. Mike Looney, said in a message to families and staff he was "saddened" by this incident.

"Let me make it clear, we will not tolerate violence in our schools," he said. "Unfortunately, sometimes students still make poor choices in how they resolve peer-to-peer conflict and turn to violence."

Looney said he was seeking additional resources for school and city police and to foster better communication with officials to address issues leading to "disruptions" in school.