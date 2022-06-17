Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Atlanta federal officer involved in downtown shooting

The Atlanta Police Department said it was not involved in the investigation and word of any injuries was not yet disclosed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities were responding to a shooting Friday in downtown Atlanta involving a federal protection services officer.

The Atlanta Police Department said it was not involved in the investigation but was assisting an unspecified law enforcement agency. 

"APD was not involved in the shooting/incident and will not be handling this call. We are only present to assist," the agency tweeted.

ATLANTA SHOOTING BETWEEN FAMILY MEMBERS LEAVES ONE DEAD

Police block a section of Ted Turner Drive in Atlanta after a report of a shooting involving a federal agent on Friday. 

Police block a section of Ted Turner Drive in Atlanta after a report of a shooting involving a federal agent on Friday.  (Fox Atlanta)

Fox News has reached out to the FBI.  

Authorities have not disclosed whether anyone was injured or if any arrests were made. The police department said the area will be shut down until at least 8 p.m. local time. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.