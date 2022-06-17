Atlanta federal officer involved in downtown shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities were responding to a shooting Friday in downtown Atlanta involving a federal protection services officer.

The Atlanta Police Department said it was not involved in the investigation but was assisting an unspecified law enforcement agency.

"APD was not involved in the shooting/incident and will not be handling this call. We are only present to assist," the agency tweeted.

Fox News has reached out to the FBI.

Authorities have not disclosed whether anyone was injured or if any arrests were made. The police department said the area will be shut down until at least 8 p.m. local time.