At least 9 taken to hospital after smoking brakes on BART train forces evacuations

Authorities say at least nine people were taken to the hospital following a brake problem that stranded hundreds of passengers onboard a San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit train.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton said the nine were among 11 passengers who were treated after Wednesday morning's problem on the train. The extent of their injuries was not clear, but Drayton said many of the passengers complained of respiratory issues caused by brake dust. One passenger was found in a semiconscious state, and another suffered an asthma attack.

BART officials say a brake became engaged on a San Francisco-bound train in the Berkeley Hills between the Orinda and Rockridge stations shortly after 8 a.m.

A technician was able to release the broken brake, and the disabled train was able to go to the Rockridge station in Oakland shortly after 9:30 a.m.