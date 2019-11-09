Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published

Texas crash, propane explosion kill at least 3 after 2 semis, 3 passenger vehicles collide

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

At least three people were killed and three others injured in the collision and explosion of two semitrailers and three passenger vehicles on Interstate 35W in North Texas, north of Fort Worth.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday near the University of North Texas campus in Denton, about 55 miles north of Fort Worth. One of the semis was loaded with tanks of propane, some of which exploded on impact.

JESSI COMBS' FATAL JET CAR CRASH CAUSED BY WHEEL FAILURE, INVESTIGATORS SAY

“As we are working through this incident, we have been able to identify four vehicles and two 18-wheelers that were involved at this time, but as we continue to work through it, due to the state of the vehicles, all of those numbers may change,” said Khristen Jones with the Denton Police Department, according to Fort Worth's KTXA-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Denton Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Eddington said the three people killed were dead at the scene, while the three others were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.