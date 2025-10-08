Uber driver arrested for 'maliciously' igniting deadly Palisades Fire, feds announce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An arrest has been made in relation to the deadly Palisades Fire in the Los Angeles area.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, was arrested at his home in Melbourne, Florida, on Tuesday, officials said during a press conference Wednesday. He will make an initial appearance in Orlando on Wednesday.

Officials accuse Rinderknecht, also known as Jonathan Rinder, of starting the Lachman Fire just after midnight on New Year's Day that "maliciously damaged and destroyed, by means of fire, specifically, the fire known as the Lachman Fire and Palisades Fire," a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News said.

While the Lachman Fire was quickly suppressed, officials said it continued burning underground until winds ignited what became the Palisades Fire.

Rinderknecht was an Uber driver, and he was described by two passengers as "agitated and angry" the night he was accused of starting the fire, according to the complaint.

Officials said during the presser that he was a resident of Palisades and was familiar with the neighborhood he is accused of starting the fire in. He allegedly used an "open flame" to ignite the blaze after just having dropped off passengers.

The complaint said Rinderknecht allegedly said that he grew up in France and that he played a French rap song during his rides. The music video for the song "Un Zder, Un The" by the French artist Josman depicts fire scenes.

Prosecutors also allege Rinderknecht used ChatGPT to create images of a "dystopian painting" of a city being burned on one side while "hundreds of thousands of people in poverty are trying to get past a gigantic gate with a big dollar sign on it."

Rinderknecht is charged with destruction of property by means of fire, a felony that carries a mandatory minimum five-year federal prison sentence and is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said during the presser.

The Palisades Fire killed 12 people and largely destroyed the Pacific Palisades and parts of Malibu. More than 6,800 buildings burned, and many are starting to rebuild their lives and businesses.

People, especially those who lost everything, have been demanding answers. Some have begun rebuilding their homes and businesses.