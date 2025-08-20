LA Mayor Bass delays Palisades fire report at DOJ’s request amid probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is delaying the after-action report on the Palisades fire until the ongoing federal investigation into the cause has been completed.

According to Bass, the delay is a result of the U.S. Attorney's Office requesting that the L.A. city leaders temporarily postpone its release as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continues its investigation.

Some community groups have criticized the delay, arguing that residents deserve answers about the city’s response even as the federal probe continues.

Under California law, local governments are required to provide an after-action report following all declared disasters. The US Attorney’s Office is investigating to pinpoint what caused the historic blaze in January.

The Emergency Services Act says that the Office of Emergency Services will work with state and local agencies to report within 180 days of each declared disaster.

City officials anticipate lawsuits tied to the response, alluding to the contents of the report carrying legal and financial consequences for Los Angeles.

Sources close to the mayor have told Fox News Digital the report will contain in-part information about the city’s resources and how they were used following the start of the fire.

They have also said the mayor is seemingly eager to comply with the request to delay the release.

A statement released by Bass on Tuesday noted that the delay was to avoid interfering with the federal investigation and that it will be released as soon as the DOJ has completed their investigation.

"According to state regulations (California Code of Regulations, Title 19, § 2450), the City of Los Angeles is required to complete an after action report regarding the Palisades Fire. Late last week, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California requested the report be held to avoid interference with the ongoing federal investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the after action report will be released in coordination with the United States Department of Justice," Bass' office said.

The Palisades fires broke out in January, quickly spreading to more than 23,000 acres, destroying more than 6,800 structures, claiming 12 lives and leading to the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents. In all, there was an estimated $28 billion to nearly $54 billion in damage, making the Palisades Fire the third-most destructive wildfire in California history.

