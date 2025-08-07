Expand / Collapse search
US Army

Army secretary hails 'heroism' of soldiers who tackled alleged Fort Stewart shooter: 'Absolutely saved lives'

Six soldiers put themselves in harm's way when Sergeant Quornelius Radford allegedly shot five people at Georgia base

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published | Updated
Army Secretary praises soldiers who reacted to Fort Stewart shooting, saved victims Video

Army Secretary praises soldiers who reacted to Fort Stewart shooting, saved victims

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll highlighted the "heroism" of six soldiers who reacted to the Fort Stewart shooting on Wednesday.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll highlighted acts of heroism made by soldiers at Fort Stewart during a shooting at the base on Thursday.

Driscoll spoke of six soldiers who "put themselves in harms way" during the attack that saw five people shot. He said one of the soldiers, who went unnamed, tackled the alleged shooter, U.S. Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford.

"The fast action of these soldiers, under stress and under trauma and under fire, absolutely saved lives from being lost," Driscoll said, praising the soldiers for their "heroism."

Driscoll said a second soldier jumped on top of Radford and the other solider after he'd been tackled, while the other four rushed those injured in the shooting to receive care.

SHOOTING AT GEORGIA'S FORT STEWART INJURES 5 SOLDIERS; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Quornelius Radford mugshot

Mugshot of Quornelius Radford, booked at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Ga., on May 18, 2025. (Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

"These American soldiers highlight exactly what the Army has been to this country," Driscoll said, noting that the U.S. Army is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year. "It has been there during some of the darkest moments of this nation's history, and it has been there and stood strong and acted on behalf of American citizens."

MONTANA MANHUNT EXPANDS FOR EX-SOLDIER SUSPECT SEEN WITH STOLEN SURVIVAL GEAR AFTER BAR MASSACRE

Of the five soldiers shot in the attack, three have already been released from the hospital. The remaining two are in stable condition but are expected to have longer roads to recovery.

Parts of the Army's Fort Stewart in Georgia were locked down after an active shooter was reported there, a spokesperson said.

This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero/U.S. Army via AP)

Radford, who has been apprehended, is 28 years old and served as an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the ABCT.

The Army said Radford is from Jacksonville, Florida, and joined the Army as an Automated Logistical Specialist in January 2018.

fort stewart shooting

A soldier guards the entrance to Fort Stewart following a shooting on Wednesday. (WTOC)

The Army also said Radford has never been deployed.

He was arrested following the shooting and is currently in pre-trial confinement.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.