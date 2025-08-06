Fort Stewart in Georgia on lockdown due to 'active shooter incident,' with injuries reported

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities confirmed an unspecified number of injuries amid an unfolding active shooter investigation at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Just before noon Wednesday, Fort Stewart confirmed to Fox News Digital there is an active shooter situation that is "currently ongoing."

"As of now, the incident is still developing," a spokesperson said.

Fort Stewart went under lockdown at just after 11 a.m. after a shooting in the 2nd brigade combat area.

"As of now, the incident is still developing," a spokesperson said.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.