Alabama

Army helicopter crash lands in Alabama during flight training

The helicopter was damaged, but the 2 Army pilots sustained only minor injuries

Associated Press
Published
Two Army pilots on a training exercise escaped with minor injuries when the helicopter they were in crashed Friday in Alabama, military authorities said.

Fort Novosel in Dale County confirmed in a news release that the two-person crew was conducting flight training aboard a UH-72 Lakota helicopter when it went down around 2:35 p.m. in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash site in a wooded area near the town of Banks.

2 NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS KILLED IN MISSISSIPPI HELICOPTER CRASH

No one was killed and no one on the ground was hurt. The pilots were treated for injuries described as minor.

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter is seen flying over Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 9, 2011, in Arlington, Virginia. Two Army pilots escaped a UH-72 Lakota helicopter crash during flight training in Alabama with minor injuries on Feb. 23, 2024. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The aircraft was damaged, but there were no reports of damage to property on the ground, the base said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.