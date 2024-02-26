Army helicopter crash lands in Alabama during flight training

Two Army pilots on a training exercise escaped with minor injuries when the helicopter they were in crashed Friday in Alabama, military authorities said.

Fort Novosel in Dale County confirmed in a news release that the two-person crew was conducting flight training aboard a UH-72 Lakota helicopter when it went down around 2:35 p.m. in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash site in a wooded area near the town of Banks.

2 NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS KILLED IN MISSISSIPPI HELICOPTER CRASH

No one was killed and no one on the ground was hurt. The pilots were treated for injuries described as minor.

The aircraft was damaged, but there were no reports of damage to property on the ground, the base said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.