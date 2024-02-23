Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi

2 National Guard members killed in Mississippi helicopter crash

Crash reported Friday afternoon in Prentiss County, MS

Two National Guard members died after a helicopter crashed Friday afternoon during a training flight in northeast Mississippi, officials said.

The aircraft went down in a wooded area near Baldwyn, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA-TV. The site is about 115 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.

U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters fly in South Korea

U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters fire, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Pocheon, South Korea, on April 21, 2017.

The helicopter was AH-64 Apache "flying a routine training flight," the Mississippi National Guard said in a news release.

In a statement Friday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said safety crews were working the scene of the crash with local authorities. He confirmed the death of the two unidentified National Guard members.

"Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them," Reeves said.