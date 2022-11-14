Philadelphia shooting by juveniles hiding behind vehicle caught on video, 2 sought, police say

Philadelphia authorities are seeking two suspected shooters seen on surveillance violence video opening fire on a victim in broad daylight, police said.

The shooting occurred Friday just before 1:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue and found a victim on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the face. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Security video in the area shows a group of five minors walking on the street before hiding behind a parked vehicle before shots ring out.

Moments later, two of them begin shooting at the victim approaching an intersection, police said. The group then fled on foot.

Another man was left in critical condition Monday morning when he was also shot on a Philadelphia street during the day, Fox Philadelphia reported.

The 42-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and a local charter school was briefly put on lockdown. No arrests have been made in the shooting.