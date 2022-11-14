Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia shooting by juveniles hiding behind vehicle caught on video, 2 sought, police say

The victim was shot in Philadelphia in broad daylight and remains in critical condition

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Philadelphia authorities are seeking two suspected shooters seen on surveillance violence video opening fire on a victim in broad daylight, police said. 

The shooting occurred Friday just before 1:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue and found a victim on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the face. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. 

AT LEAST 9 INJURED IN MASS SHOOTING OUTSIDE PHILADELPHIA BAR: POLICE

A pair of juveniles opened fire on a victim in Philadelphia last week in broad daylight, authorities said.

A pair of juveniles opened fire on a victim in Philadelphia last week in broad daylight, authorities said. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Security video in the area shows a group of five minors walking on the street before hiding behind a parked vehicle before shots ring out.  

Moments later, two of them begin shooting at the victim approaching an intersection, police said. The group then fled on foot. 

Another man was left in critical condition Monday morning when he was also shot on a Philadelphia street during the day, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

The 42-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and a local charter school was briefly put on lockdown. No arrests have been made in the shooting. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.