Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas

Arkansas teen turns self in for deadly shooting at prom afterparty

Suspect Donterious Stephens is a graduate of Helena-West Helena's Central High School, police said

Associated Press
Published
close
Maryland Democrat snaps at reporter for asking about transgender teen accused of planning school shooting Video

Maryland Democrat snaps at reporter for asking about transgender teen accused of planning school shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland Executive Marc Elrich was responding to a reporter's question about the alleged withholding of the teen's trans identity

An Arkansas teen is in custody on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a high school senior outside a party early Sunday following a high school prom.

Donterious Stephens, 19, of Helena, turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon in the shooting death of Lorenzo Harrison III, 18, an Arkansas State Police spokeswoman said.

Harrison, a senior at Helena-West Helena's Central High School, was shot and killed at an off-campus party following the school's prom. Helena-West Helena is located about 52 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee, along the Mississippi River.

4 ARRESTED IN ARKANSAS BLOCK PARTY SHOOTING THAT KILLED 1, WOUNDED 9

Arkansas crime graphic, FOX News Digital

Donterious Stephens of Helena, Arkansas, turned himself in to authorities on April 21, 2024, for the shooting death of Lorenzo Harrison III outside a party following a high school prom. (Fox News)

Stephens was being held at the Phillips County jail Sunday, according to an inmate roster. It was not clear Sunday afternoon if he had an attorney representing him, or when he would first appear in court. Stephens was a previous graduate of the school, State Police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The party was attended by other students, but police did not say how many people were there. No one else was injured in the shooting.