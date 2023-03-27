Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas
Published

Arkansas police say 2 separate shootings in Little Rock left 2 dead, 7 injured

AK police could not immediately say if the shootings were related

Associated Press
Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second shooting occurred nearby in which another five people were shot, including two victims who were killed, police said.

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.

Seven people were shot in two separate incidents in Little Rock, Arkansas. Two people died in the shootings.

The identities and medical conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately released.

The shootings are being investigated, police said.


 