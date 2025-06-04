Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Arkansas officials release new photo of escaped 'Devil in the Ozarks' on run for weeks

FBI and US Marshals offer $25,000 reward as authorities release updated photo showing Grant Hardin with facial hair

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Arkansas ex-cop turned murderer still on the run Video

Arkansas ex-cop turned murderer still on the run

Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reports on residents' concerns over an escapee from an Arkansas prison on 'Fox Report.'

The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) on Tuesday released an updated photo of Grant Hardin, a former police chief-turned-prisoner who escaped detention on May 25, as a large-scale manhunt continues near the Ozarks.

Former Gateway Police Department Chief Hardin, 56, fled from the North Central Unit, a medium-security prison, in Calico Rock that Sunday afternoon, according to ADC. Nicknamed the "Devil in the Ozarks," Hardin was serving decades in prison for murder and rape.

"The search for escaped inmate Grant Hardin is ongoing as teams continue to focus their efforts in the north central Arkansas region while investigating tips as they are received," ADC said in a Tuesday update, along with a photo showing Hardin with facial hair. "With over a week passing since Hardin escaped the North Central Unit, we are releasing a possible updated headshot which could reflect how he might look today."

The FBI and U.S. Marshals are offering a combined $25,000 for any information leading to Hardin's capture. They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Grant Hardin with facial hair

ADC shared a new photo of Grant Hardin on Tuesday showing him with facial hair since he has been on the run for over a week. (ADC)

It took less than 30 minutes for prison officials to notice that Hardin had disappeared from prison. Photos that the Stone County Sheriff's Office posted to social media show Hardin wearing an ADC-style uniform during his escape through a sally port, though ADC communications director Rand Champion said the uniform he was wearing was not official.

Hardin has ties to Garfield, Eureka Springs, Holiday Island and Huntsville, according to the FBI.

A photo that the Stone County Sheriff's Office posted to social media show Hardin wearing an ADC-style uniform during his escape through a sally port

A photo that the Stone County Sheriff's Office posted to social media shows Hardin wearing an ADC-style uniform during his escape through a sally port. (Stone County Sheriff's Office)

Champion said during a news conference last week that authorities are fairly confident in the route they believe Hardin took when he escaped and his current location. He added that the public should assume Hardin is "a very dangerous individual," and there is a risk he may commit more crimes while he is on the run.

Hardin was sentenced to 30 years for murder plus additional time for rape.

Mugshot of Grant Hardin

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections are searching for an inmate, who is a former police chief, that they said escaped from its North Central Unit. (Arkansas Department of Corrections )

He pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of James Appleton, 59, a city water employee who was found shot in the face inside his work truck, KNWA reported. While Hardin was being booked into the state prison around that time, officials submitted his DNA sample into a database. His DNA linked him to the rape cold case of a teacher in 1997, the outlet reported. 

Hardin ended up pleading guilty in that case in 2019, according to KNWA.

The former police chief's escape came two days after 10 prisoners escaped a correctional facility in New Orleans, eight of whom have since been recaptured while two remain at large.

Hardin is described as a 6-foot White male, weighing approximately 259 pounds. 

Fox News' Stepheny Price and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.